Snow falls in western, central Nebraska

COZAD, Neb. (KCAU) — Snow is blanketing much of western Nebraska Monday morning, and while there is a chance of mixed precipitation in the southeastern area of Siouxland, nothing is expected to stick with above freezing temps.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for multiple western Nebraska counties until 1 p.m. They warn that one to three inches of wet snow could accumulate in those affected areas, possibly causing slippery road conditions.

The Nebraska Plow Tracker website shows plows out in western and central parts of the state.

The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to give plows space, slow down, turn headlights on, and increase the following distance.

For the latest on the Nebraska road conditions, visit the Nebraska 511 website.

Last trick from Halloween was to leave a snow system moving through the state. Remember to:



🚘 slow down

⚠️ increase following distance

🔦 put your headlights on

🚚 give plows space



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N & https://t.co/fBkcPZ56DT for the latest! Drive safe today! pic.twitter.com/FEy8P0oIY3 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) November 1, 2021

Chances for mixed precipitation in northeastern Nebraska, but temperatures will stay above the freezing point we have no chances for that to stick to the ground.

We’re getting closer to winter so expect cooler temperatures and more snow chances for the region.

