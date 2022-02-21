STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Storm Lake is declaring a Snow Emergency.

The Snow Emergency will come into effect on February 21 at 10 p.m. and last through February 24 at 6 a.m.

During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:

Parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed.

Vehicles found in violation of the city’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page.