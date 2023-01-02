SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland Monday into Tuesday.

From closings to snow emergencies, it is already having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See how the weather is affecting the area below:

———————

As cold temperatures are expected, officials are warning Siouxlanders to take certain precautions. Below is a collection of stories of officials’ recommendations.

– Why it’s important to pay attention to wind chill

– How Siouxlanders can keep their pets safe and warm during extreme low temperatures

– How cold weather causes problems for cars

– Siouxlanders warned to bundle up to avoid frostbite

– How to drive safe during winter weather

—————————-

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb — The City of South Sioux has declared a snow emergency starting on January 2nd, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Parking is prohibited on the city’s designated snow emergency routes, which are marked with signage. A list of the routes can be obtained from Customer Service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency, all non-snow emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days and only on the odd side of the street on odd days.

Residents are reminded not to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166

—————————-

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. January 2 running through January 4 at 6 a.m.

During a snow emergency parking is not allowed on the streets in the residential areas from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. or the central business district between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is allowed in downtown parking lots A and C but parking in lots B and D is not allowed.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.