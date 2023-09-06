SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a cold front moved through Tuesday evening, it also brought with it the return of the smoke. Some parts of the area are seeing the smoke closer to the surface, reducing visibility and air quality in spots Wednesday afternoon.

Air Quality Alert in effect until Noon Thursday in Nebraska and Midnight Friday morning for Iowa

This is affecting all parts of Siouxland where there are currently Air Quality Alerts in Nebraska through Noon Thursday and Iowa through midnight Thursday night. This may get extended further out for Nebraska as there will be moderate smoke sticking around well into Thursday.

Air Quality Indices as of 3pm Wednesday, September 6th

Wednesday afternoon, the Air Quality Index for much of Siouxland was between 151 and 200, which is categorized as “Unhealthy”, for anyone shaded in red. This indicates anyone from the public may have some health issues, and those who are more sensitive and have underlying health conditions may have more serious health issues. This would include those with heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes, and other health conditions but also may affect older adults and children the most. This is a time where you want to make sure you don’t overdo it with outdoor activities, and limit yourself indoors whenever possible.

For everyone shaded in orange, this indicates the Air Quality Index is between 100 and 150, and this affects mainly just those with underlying health conditions. This category indicated that some of those with underlying health conditions may experience health issues if outside for an extended period of time.

Improvements will slowly start to take place as we head throughout Thursday and into Friday, but may still impact parts of the public. You will still want to try to limit time outdoors, especially in you have underlying health conditions.