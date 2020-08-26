Six wildfires burning in Colorado claims more than 200,000 acres

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Six wildfires burning across Colorado this August have claimed more than 200,000 acres of land.

Some of the six wildfires are starting to see containment while others are continuing to burn.

Below is the latest information as of Wednesday morning.

Willis Creek Fire

The Willis Creek Fire in the Rye area has burned about 16 acres and is 50% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported Tuesday morning. There’s no word on the cause.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County about two miles southwest of Tarryall. According to the latest estimates, the fire has burned 159 acres. It is 75% contained as of Tuesday evening.

The #Thorpefire_CO is 75% contained this evening. A Type 4 team will take over the fire tomorrow morning. For the most current information go to: https://t.co/7zslK98gin — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) August 26, 2020

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 135,920 acres, with 47% containment.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

The Pine Gulch Fire is currently the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The largest, the Hayman Fire, burned 137,760 acres north of Lake George in 2002.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 32,060 acres, with 44% containment.

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned 11,726 acres, with 5% containment.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 21,017 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13.