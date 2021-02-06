Siouxland’s cold weather is here to stay

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) — As we see temperatures begin to drop to the single digits through the weekend, a warm up isn’t expected until next week.

A shift in the jet stream has brought down an artic air mass from northern Canada, and it’s expected to stay over the region and push temperatures down into the single digits.

The biggest concern with forecast highs in the single digits is that overnight lows will be below 0° for much of the week ahead, causing wind chills to be expected to be below -10° with a few days colder than -20°.

A wind chill advisory has already been issued for eastern areas of Siouxland and central Nebraska.

With these cold temperatures, make sure to have a full tank of gas, extra blankets in the car, and a fully charged phone in case of any emergencies while on the road.

