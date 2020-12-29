Siouxland under winter storm warning, several inches of snow likely

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Old Man Winter seems to be celebrating the end of 2020 with a snowstorm in Siouxland.

Snow moved into southwestern Siouxland early Tuesday morning, reaching the metro area around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

As snow totals range from 4 to 7 inches, the National Weather Service (NWS) upgraded most of Siouxland from a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning due to the amount of snow projected for the area in a certain amount of time.

Winter Storm Warning: In effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: In effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is issued by the NWS when 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in 12 hours or 8 inches of snow is expected to fall in 18 hours, or sleet accumulation possible up to half an inch or greater.

Snow totals for Siouxland are ranging from around 4 inches in northeastern Siouxland up to around 7 inches near southwestern Siouxland. Central Siouxland is looking at snow totals ranging from 4 to 6 inches.

Projected snow totals in Siouxland for Tuesday.

Snow is projected to fall in Siouxland today until around 6 p.m. in central Siouxland and around 8 p.m. for eastern Siouxland.

Once the snow clears out of Siouxland, Siouxland will be left sitting under cloudy skies for the night until the clouds clear allowing sunshine to return by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will stay on the cold side the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the low-to-mid-20s. With daytime highs sticking around in the low-to-mid-20s, the snow is likely to stick around as temperatures won’t be warm enough to melt the snow.

Once the new year starts, temperatures are looking to warm up into the mid-30s by next week. As temperatures rise into the mid-30s next week for the start of January, there is a higher chance for snow to start melting a bit.

9 on 9 Forecast from Tuesday through next Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s as 2020 comes to an end and warm up into the mid-30s to welcome 2021.

As the snow melts, it could lead to slushy snow on surfaces where it’s melting. Slushy snow is just as slick as snow-covered roads so when the snow starts to melt it is important to remember to slow down and drive cautiously as the slush could lead to slick roads/areas.