Siouxland under slight risk for severe weather potential

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather is a possibility in Siouxland this afternoon as a cold front is projected to move through.

The cold front is projected to move through starting between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Siouxland. It will move west to east, clearing out of Siouxland between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of Siouxland in a slight risk for severe weather.

Courtesy of SPC

The main threats for today’s severe weather potential include damaging winds up to 60 mph or higher and large hail up to an inch in diameter (or around the size of a quarter for comparison).

Below you can watch the most recent digital Facebook forecast above.