Siouxland to see wet start to Thanksgiving week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanksgiving week will be starting off on the wet side with widespread showers Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Sioux City is above normal for precipitation totals for the month of November by 0.32 inches. However, for the year 2020 Sioux City is still about 7.83 inches below normal.

Totals are month-to-date and year-to-date.

Month-to-date covers the month we are in up to the day prior to the day it is.

Year-to-date covers the entire year from January 1 up to the day prior to the day it is.

Despite precipitation totals being above normal for November 1 through November 22, Siouxland is still seeing drought conditions due to being below normal from January 1 through November 22.

Valid as of 11 a.m. Monday November 23, 2020.

Light showers started moving into the Siouxland area around 12 p.m. Monday afternoon with a few light flurries mixed in due to temperatures hovering near the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Light showers are projected to continue on and off throughout the afternoon and start of the evening hours, but around 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Monday night, showers will intensify to heavier showers and grow, becoming widespread across the area.

As these showers become widespread across Siouxland, portions of Siouxland can expect periods of heavy rainfall moving in from the west around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The heavier showers will move northeast through Siouxland before clearing out between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Siouxland could see precipitation totals ranging from a quarter (.25) to three-quarters (.75) of an inch of rain, with Sioux City seeing around a half an inch by Tuesday evening. The higher totals in the area coincide with the heavier showers that will move northeast through the area between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Projected rainfall/ precipitation totals starting at 12 p.m. November 23 through 6 p.m. November 24.

Once showers clear out of Siouxland by Tuesday evening, folks can expect gradual clearing in the skies, allowing sunshine to return by Wednesday morning.