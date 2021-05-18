Siouxland to see several rain chances this week, weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Get the umbrellas, rainboots, and raincoats out because Siouxland is going to see several rain chances heading into the weekend.

Several chances for showers and possible thunderstorms will continue to help diminish the drought conditions still left in the area from 2020.

Siouxland ended 2020 with portions of the area sitting under an extreme drought.

December 29, 2020

US Drought Monitor, Sioux Falls National Weather Service coverage area

Since December 29, 2020, drought conditions have gradually improved across the Siouxland area.

Current drought monitor

With the snow through this past winter in 2021 and rain showers through the start of spring, Siouxland is currently sitting .39 inches above normal for the year of 2021 through May 17. However, for the month of May from May 1 through May 17, Siouxland is sitting .38 inches below normal. Currently, the good news for Siouxland is that we are just above normal for the year.

Month to Date and Year to Date precipitation totals

Totals for the month of May will be gradually increasing over the next several days as showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the rest of the week and upcoming weekend.

According to the National Blend of Models, Siouxland could see anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to around an inch of rain by Monday morning.

National Blend of Models

Precipitation forecast for Tuesday through Monday morning

Showers are looking to move into the area around 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. As showers move in, there is also a chance for thunderstorms in the area as well. Showers and thunderstorms will start off on the lighter side, with the intensity of rain increasing throughout Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Friday is looking to be on the cloudy side with pockets of sunshine and a very slim chance for light showers and sprinkles.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will return to the area in time for the weekend on Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday.

Not only is Siouxland looking at several chances for showers and possible thunderstorms, but we will also feel humid conditions return as well as temperatures rising into the 80s by the end of the week into next week.

9 on 9 Forecast

Humidity is returning to the area, which means warm and sticky conditions are going to be felt while outside.

Siouxland is projected to see cloudy skies and rain showers through the weekend, with little to no sunshine mixed in. Pockets of sunshine are likely on Friday, with mostly sunny skies returning by the start of next week.