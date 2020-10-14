Siouxland placed under wind advisory, red flag warning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hold onto your hats Siouxland; it’s going to be a very windy Wednesday!

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued both a red flag warning and a wind advisory for the Siouxland on Wednesday.

A red flag warning indicates conditions are highly unfavorable for prescribed burns, and that may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth according to the NWS.

A red flag warning typically means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds expected to combine and produce an increased risk of fire danger.

According to the NWS, a red flag warning is usually only issued during the spring and fall fire seasons.

If and when a red flag warning is issued, open fires are also not recommended as those could also start wildfires. Open burning consists of any outdoor fires, including but not limited to campfires, warming fires, charcoal grill fires, or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash, and debris.

Winds in Siouxland on October 14 are projected to be between 25 and 30 mph with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s with dry conditions which is why the NWS has issued a red flag warning for the Siouxland area.

They also issued a wind advisory for most of the Siouxland area due to the high winds expected.

The NWS will issue a wind advisory when winds are sustained between 31 and 39 mph or higher and/or wind gusts reach between 46 and 57 mph for any duration of time.

The advisory and warning will be in affect until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.