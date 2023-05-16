SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are two festivals across Siouxland coming up later this week, with the Tulip Festival in Orange City on Thursday through Saturday, and the Morningside Days in Sioux City occurring Thursday through Sunday.

It is looking like it may be wet for the first day of both the Tulip Festival and Morningside Days Festival, with some rain, mainly occurring early in the day, and an isolated storm chance on Thursday, but doesn’t look to be on the severe side, so most events will likely go on, but might want to bring an umbrella just in case. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s for Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson will also be live for Guest Weather from the Tulip Festival on Thursday with the latest.

Orange City, IA Tulip Festival Forecast

The clouds start to move out on Friday but it will be a bit on the breezy side and slightly chilly, where temperatures look to be sitting in the mid-60s for Friday afternoon in Orange City and in the upper-60s for Sioux City.

Saturday is currently looking like the most pleasant day of the festivals with highs, mid-70s for Sioux City, and in the low-70s for the final day of the Tulip Festival in Orange City. Saturday looks to feature very seasonal temperatures, calmer winds, and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday looks to be nice as well, but feeling more summer-like with high temperatures around 80°, with still plenty of sunshine around the region.