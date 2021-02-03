Siouxland expecting winter storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is expecting a winter storm to move through the area Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect tonight for much of Siouxland, while Blizzard Warnings will go into effect for eastern Siouxland Wednesday night and continue until Friday morning.

Expect snowfall to move through quickly, and drop around 1-3″ of snow, which doesn’t sound too bad.

We will have winds gusting to 40 MPH which will create low visibility and difficult driving conditions tonight and much of the day tomorrow.

After the snow moves out, extremely cold temperatures will move into the area from Canada.

Temperatures will easily drop down below zero most nights, starting Saturday night and continuing through most of next week. High temperatures for this time will only reach into the single digits and teens.

