Siouxland drying out, increased fire risk

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Throughout the weekend, a few cities in the area have issued burn bans; today, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for areas of Siouxland.

The raised concerns for fire dangers are due to the strong winds and low humidity values for the region.

Drought conditions present in Siouxland along with vegetation beginning to dry out has increased the chances for a fire risk.

The red flag warning is issued until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will likely be issued Wednesday for the same time frame.