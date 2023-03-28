SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tornado siren drills be held by local communities around Siouxland on Wednesday.

According to a release from Woodbury County Emergency Management, an annual Iowa-wide tornado drill will be taking place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. If severe weather occurs, the drill will be postponed until Thursday.

Local sirens will continue to be tested in Sioux City on the first Mondays of the month at 12 p.m.

The City of Norfolk, Nebraska will also be participating in a tornado siren test Wednesday morning.

A release from the City of Norfolk said that the drill will begin at 10 a.m. The drill offers residents, businesses, and industries to test their emergency plans.

Norfolk will also test sirens twice monthly on the first and third Tuesdays starting in April.

For more information on if and when your community will be participating in an annual tornado siren test and drill, contact your local administrator.