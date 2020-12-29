Siouxland communities moved to Winter Storm Warning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has moved some Siouxland communities into a Winter Storm Warning.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening for parts of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and northwest Iowa, as well as portions of south central South Dakota and west central Iowa.

The winter weather advisory remains in effect for the other communities.

With the warning, heavy snow is expected with four to eight inches. The snow could impact travel.

Officials recommend having an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

They also recommend paying attention to the states’ road coniditions by calling 511. You can also find their website’s below.

KCAU 9’s Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr said that the good news is the winter weather won’t be nearly as bad as the blizzard conditions last week.