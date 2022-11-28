SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With snow expected to hit Siouxland Tuesday morning, Sioux City and Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) officials prepare to deal with winter conditions.

In anticipation of winter weather, transportation workers have prepared vehicles by filling spreaders with salt and fueling all vehicles. Once the snow arrives, Sioux City will have 18 spreaders and 13 plow trucks that can be sent out to clear the city of snow and ice.

Sioux City Public Works Director David Carney said staff is on standby for the snow.

“We’re pretty well prepared. I mean our guys have already, in October, we prepped all our snow equipment so they’re just going through everything today. double checking making sure all of our trucks and spares are ready to go for most likely tonight,” said Carney.

At this time the city has not issued a snow emergency however, Iowa DOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Ron Gleiser recommended Siouxlanders should drive carefully on Tuesday and be mindful of snowplows and spreaders on the highway and streets.

“Slow down, drive according to conditions, it’s not rocket science. Give us plenty of room when you see these big orange trucks,” said Gleiser.