SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service of Omaha has announced severe weather warnings.

[UPDATE at 7:50] Antelope County has a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8:15 a.m.

[PREVIOUS] The NWS said two counties in Nebraska are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Antelope County

Knox County

The warning will be in effect until 7:45 a.m.