SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather alerts are being issued in the Siouxland area.

According to the National Weather Service, Siouxland has several weather alerts for Tuesday evening. The alerts are listed below.

NEBRASKA

Cedar County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Dakota County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Dixon County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Pierce County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Stanton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Thurston County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Madison County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Wayne County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Antelope County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Lincoln County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Union County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Yankton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

IOWA

Buena Vista County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Cherokee County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Dickinson County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Ida County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Lyon County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Monona County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

O’Brien County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Osceola County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Plymouth County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Sioux County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Woodbury County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Heat advisories are also in effect in many Siouxland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. To stay updated on our weather news, visit our weather page.