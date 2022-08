(KCAU) — Siouxland may see the possibility of some severe weather.

[6:21 p.m.] the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cedar County has been downgraded to special weather statement.

[6:13 p.m.] A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for:

Cedar County

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located three miles north of Belden, Nebraska.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will remain in effect until 6:45 p.m.