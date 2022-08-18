(KCAU) — Several Siouxland counties are seeing severe weather reports.

[6:15 p.m.] A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following Siouxland counties:

Wayne County

Cuming County

Thurston County

Burt County

Sioux County

Plymouth County

Wind speeds are expected to reach speeds up to 60 mph with hail size at one and a quarter inch. The Thunderstorm Warning will remain in effect for the Wayne, Cuming and Thurston Counties until 6:45 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sioux and Plymouth Counties will be in effect until 7 p.m.