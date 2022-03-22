SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lightning is seen with every thunderstorm and is the second most deadly severe weather hazard behind flash flooding.

The most important thing to remember with lightning is that when thunder roars, go indoors! It’s possible for lightning to strike as far as 10 miles away from its origin – or what’s sometimes called a “bolt from the blue.” You’re going to be safest inside of a building, but a car can serve as a decent alternative so long as the storm isn’t so strong that it damages the car. You want to wait at least 30 minutes from when you hear the last rumble of thunder until you go back outdoors.

If you’re stuck outside during recreational activities like golfing or fishing, you can still protect yourself in a few ways. Avoid tall objects like trees & metal poles and also stay off of hills or other elevated areas. Keep some distance from others in your vicinity to avoid having lightning chain from one person to another. If you’re on a boat, make an effort to get to shore or under a bridge. If that’s not possible, stay low inside the boat and wait for the storm to pass.

To stay informed on changing weather conditions – tune in for coverage on KCAU 9 News, download our free KCAU 9 app, or use a NOAA Weather Radio to receive the latest updates. You can also get daily forecast information any time right here.