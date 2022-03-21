SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re starting Severe Weather Awareness Week on KCAU 9 News with a review of what classifies a thunderstorm as being severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued by the National Weather Service when it fits one of three criteria…

The thunderstorm is capable of 1 inch sized hail or greater Wind speeds over 58 MPH are expected A tornado is either signaled on radar or verified by a spotter

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are put out because these different elements can pose a hazard to life & property! You want to make sure to seek shelter right away in the interior of your home on the lowest level – preferably a basement. Stay away from windows to prevent being struck by debris or broken glass if the windows happen to break. Also, avoid contact with wired electrical equipment since that can increase your chances of being shocked by lightning. Have a plan for you & your family before the weather takes a turn for the worse so that you know what to do when the moment arrives.

A NOAA Weather Radio also serves as a good tool to keep you ahead of the storm – especially for overnight threats.

