The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Thurston, Cuming, and Burt counties in Nebraska plus Monona, Harrison, Ida, Crawford, Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Calhoun counties in Iowa lasting through 3 AM on Friday morning.

A sharp cold front is delivering a chance of damaging wind gusts as it dives through. Isolated thunderstorms will be capable of 1-2 inch sized hail, 60-70 MPH wind gusts, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

If a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING is issued for where you live, we encourage you to seek shelter immediately in the interior of your home on the lowest level. It’s best to stay away from windows which could be damaged by hail & wind causing injury.

