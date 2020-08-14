Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 8 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Siouxland which will remain in effect until 8 PM Friday night. Wind gusts of 60+ MPH and hail sizes of 1 to 2 inches will be possible as a cold front cuts through the region from west to east.

Be prepared tonight for active weather! If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, please take shelter immediately in the lowest level of your home and stay away from the windows.

