Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 8 PM

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Siouxland which will remain in effect until 8 PM Friday night. Wind gusts of 60+ MPH and hail sizes of 1 to 2 inches will be possible as a cold front cuts through the region from west to east.

Be prepared tonight for active weather! If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your area, please take shelter immediately in the lowest level of your home and stay away from the windows.

Stay with KCAU 9 for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories