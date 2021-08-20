Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portion of Siouxland

(KCAU) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of Siouxland.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday night for the following counties in Iowa:

BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CARROLL CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET GREENE HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WOODBURY

South Dakota counties include Union County.

Nebraska counties include Dakota and Dixon County.

Damaging wind gusts to 65 mph and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats. Isolated large hail and a brief tornado are also possible.

Make sure to check for updates on our Facebook page as well as our KCAU 9 newscasts at 5, 6, and 10.