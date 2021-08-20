Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portion of Siouxland

by: KCAU STAFF

(KCAU) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of Siouxland.

According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday night for the following counties in Iowa:

BUENA VISTA          CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHEROKEE             CLAY                CRAWFORD
DICKINSON            EMMET               GREENE
HUMBOLDT             IDA                 KOSSUTH
LYON                 O`BRIEN             OSCEOLA
PALO ALTO            PLYMOUTH            POCAHONTAS
SAC                  SIOUX               WEBSTER
WOODBURY





South Dakota counties include Union County.





Nebraska counties include Dakota and Dixon County.





Damaging wind gusts to 65 mph and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats. Isolated large hail and a brief tornado are also possible.





Make sure to check for updates on our Facebook page as well as our KCAU 9 newscasts at 5, 6, and 10.


		

					

	


	


			
