Severe thunderstorm watch in Siouxland

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for multiple Siouxland Counties.

The National Weather Service issued the alert with is in effect until 11 a.m.

The watch is for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties in Iowa.

In Nebraska, it includes Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Thurston and Wayne counties.

The counties in South Dakota included are Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union, and Yankton.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through mid-morning, mainly from the Interstate 90 corridor and southward. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, with hail to the size of half-dollars and wind gusts to 60 mph.