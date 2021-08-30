Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Siouxland counties

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SIOUX...NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES... At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Grove State Park, or 10 miles southwest of Hawarden, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Akron around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Chatsworth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls.