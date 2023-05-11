SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) Updated at 4:25 PM — The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Knox county Nebraska lasting until 4:45 PM for a thunderstorm west of Crofton, NE which is capable of producing 1+ inch hail traveling northwest toward Springfield, SD at 30 MPH.

If you are in the path of this storm, please seek shelter right away in a sturdy building. Head to the lowest level and choose an interior room – whatever it takes to create more barriers between yourself and the storm. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment and keep away from the windows for your safety.

Please stay with us as we continue to monitor this developing situation and bring you further updates.