Several Nebraska Siouxland producers eligible for emergency loans due to drought conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland counties in Nebraska have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, while another six are eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Much of the midwest has been dealing with consistent drought conditions, including the Siouxland area.
Eastern Nebraska is currently sitting under severe drought conditions, which means crop or pasture loss likely, water shortages are common, and water restrictions may be imposed. Most of the Siouxland area from Nebraska to South Dakota to Iowa are located within the severe drought category, with northwestern Iowa sitting under extreme drought conditions.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated a total of 12 counties in Nebraska as natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought conditions.
The two Siouxland counties include:
- Wayne
- Pierce
The remaining 10 counties include:
- Banner
- Box Butte
- Cheyenne
- Deuel
- Garden
- Madison
- Morrill
- Platte
- Scotts Bluff
- Sheridan
The natural disaster designation will allow the FSA to extend needed emergency credit to producers recovering from a natural disaster.
The emergency loans can be used to meet various needs including the replacement of essential items like livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinance of certain debts.
The emergency support will also allow producers in six Siouxland counties to apply for emergency loans. These counties are contiguous (bordering) counties to the 12 counties in the disaster designation. There are a total of 22 contiguous counties.
The six Siouxland counties include:
- Cedar
- Cuming
- Dixon
- Knox
- Stanton
- Thurston
The remaining contiguous counties include:
- Antelope
- Arthur
- Boone
- Butler
- Cherry
- Colfax
- Dawes
- Grant
- Keith
- Kimball
- Merrick
- Nance
- Perkins
- Polk
- Sheridan
- Sioux
There is a deadline for producers to apply for the emergency loans, which is June 14, 2021.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.