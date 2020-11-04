Several Nebraska Siouxland producers eligible for emergency loans due to drought conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Siouxland counties in Nebraska have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, while another six are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Much of the midwest has been dealing with consistent drought conditions, including the Siouxland area.

Eastern Nebraska is currently sitting under severe drought conditions, which means crop or pasture loss likely, water shortages are common, and water restrictions may be imposed. Most of the Siouxland area from Nebraska to South Dakota to Iowa are located within the severe drought category, with northwestern Iowa sitting under extreme drought conditions.

Courtesy of the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS).

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated a total of 12 counties in Nebraska as natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought conditions.

The two Siouxland counties include:

Wayne

Pierce

The remaining 10 counties include:

Banner

Box Butte

Cheyenne

Deuel

Garden

Madison

Morrill

Platte

Scotts Bluff

Sheridan

The natural disaster designation will allow the FSA to extend needed emergency credit to producers recovering from a natural disaster.

The emergency loans can be used to meet various needs including the replacement of essential items like livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinance of certain debts.

The emergency support will also allow producers in six Siouxland counties to apply for emergency loans. These counties are contiguous (bordering) counties to the 12 counties in the disaster designation. There are a total of 22 contiguous counties.

The six Siouxland counties include:

Cedar

Cuming

Dixon

Knox

Stanton

Thurston

The remaining contiguous counties include:

Antelope

Arthur

Boone

Butler

Cherry

Colfax

Dawes

Grant

Keith

Kimball

Merrick

Nance

Perkins

Polk

Sheridan

Sioux

There is a deadline for producers to apply for the emergency loans, which is June 14, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.