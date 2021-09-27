September 27 AM: Summer-like heat returns ahead of mid-week cold front, weekend cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Summer-like heat with highs in the 80s, nearing 90 are likely to start the week off, but a mid-week cold front will bring in several rain chances and a nice cooldown by the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are light from the north, northwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a clear and quiet night in Siouxland through the overnight hours.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are going to continue to see clear and quiet conditions as temperatures rise into the upper 80s by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we will start to see rain in the area and how cool we will get by this coming weekend.