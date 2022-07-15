If you’re planning to grill out this weekend, you’ll have to dodge a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. It shouldn’t be an all-day kind of rain, plus, it’ll be a little cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, so you’ll have nice conditions during the dry windows.

No precipitation to worry about on Sunday with bright sunny skies and a high temperature peaking just above 90 degrees.

2022 Iowa Pork Queen Kiley Allan of Le Mars joined KCAU 9 Cheif Meteorologist Scott Larson on Friday to announce the big winner of the 2022 BBQ Forecast Giveaway.

Congratulations to our BBQ Forecast Giveaway Grand Prize Winner… Kregg Stalcup!

Kregg is going to receive…

Pit Boss Griddle (Valued at $489.99)

$25 Tiefenthaler Quality Meats Gift Certificate and a Tiefenthaler koozie

$25 Kahill’s Chophouse Gift Certificate

$20 Pork Purchase Coupon, Meat Thermometer, and a Pork Recipe Booklet

$25 The Don$ Sports Bar & Grill Gift Certificate

Enjoy the prize pack Kregg and a big thank you to all of our sponsors plus everybody who participated in this year’s BBQ Forecast Giveaway.