Scott’s BBQ Forecast Grand Prize Winner 2021

It’s looking like a pretty nice weekend to wheel out the grill with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. With the exception of some spotty isolated thunderstorm activity possible on Sunday, it’s likely that much of Siouxland will stay rain free.

Congratulations to our BBQ Forecast Giveaway Grand Prize Winner…Neal Koehler of Norfolk, NE!

Neal is going to receive…

Brand new Pit Boss XL Grill courtesy of Bomgaars

Stainless steel BBQ utensil set courtesy of Famous Dave’s BBQ

Gift certificate courtesy of Laurence’s Meat Market & Grocery

Gift certificate courtesy of Tiefenthaler Quality Meats

Gift certificate courtesy of Iowa Pork Producers

Gift pack courtesy of Palmer Specialty Foods

Enjoy the prize pack Neal & a big thank you to all of our sponsors plus everybody who participated in this year’s BBQ Forecast Giveaway.