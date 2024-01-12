SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Street maintenance crews are actively laying salt and sand throughout the city, trying to keep up with the winter weather.

“When we do apply our material, it’s like 200 hundred pounds per lane mile so if you could picture twelve feet of a lane and go one mile, that’s 200 pounds,” said Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold.

But different parts of town play a role in whether salt or sand will be used.

“When it’s on an emergency snow route, we use what we call ‘Hot Stuff.’ It’s a rock salt with calcium chloride mixed with it, and that gets a really good low temperature melt,” said Sundvold.

When cars drive over the salt mixture, it becomes activated. Because of this, Sundvold said it tends to be more effective during the daytime, but it also comes with its downsides.

“Salt is very corrosive. I’m not saying it damages paint, but it’s hard on stuff,” said Street Maintenance Supervisor Shandy Dvorak.

When plows head into residential areas, they switch to a sand and salt mix.

“We add salt to our sand so it doesn’t turn into a big brick. It keeps it from freezing together. Otherwise, sand is a moist product, and that salt just keeps that from freezing up,” said Sundvold.

The sand and salt mixture is commonly used at stop signs, large hills and other areas that might have minimal traction in wintry conditions. Since there’s no perfect solution for driving in the snow and ice, maintenance crews are reminding drivers to slow down.

“Have patience. We’ve got a lot of miles of street that we’ve got to plow, so just have patience and don’t crowd the plow,” said Dvorak.

