MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of the massive tornado that left a permanent scar in Marshalltown. The EF-3 tornado touched down at 4:24 p.m. that evening and tore a nearly nine mile path across the county and through the center of downtown Marshalltown.

WHO 13’s Jerad Giottonini was one of the first reporters on the scene five years ago. He found a town in total darkness except for the lights from emergency workers and the headlights of his news vehicle.

Our crews arrived to the news from law enforcement that the town was “not safe” due to power outages, downed lines, damaged structures and debris scattered everywhere. It was an unprecedented scene for those in charge.

The next morning the scope of the damage became more clear as the sun rose. WHO 13’s Megan Reuther was live in Marshalltown on the morning of July 20th — working her way through town as chainsaws began to buzz and heavy equipment rolled in to begin plowing debris into manageable piles.

The storm packed winds reached 144 miles per hour as it ripped through Marshalltown, leaving a path of destruction more than two-thirds of a mile wide at some points. A security camera was rolling on a local business as the tornado passed by. In 30 seconds you see the skies turn black as debris begins to fly — then the building explodes as a wall is ripped open and insulation goes flying.

In true Iowa fashion, though, the community rallied around itself. The Marshalltown Bobcats were in the State Baseball playoffs when the storm struck. But that was no excuse to not still pitch in with the cleanup efforts. WHO 13’s Michael Admire brought us the story in the days following the story of the boys’ two-a-day activities: storm cleanup in the morning, baseball in the afternoon.

The most costly damage from the storm in Marshalltown was the destruction of the dome on the town’s historic courthouse. More than $30 million — most from insurance — was spent to replace and rebuild the historic roof structure. WHO 13’s Roger Riley was there as the new dome was lifted into place one year after the storm.