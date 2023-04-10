SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is expecting a summer-like week ahead with warm, sunny, and windy week across the area. Accompanied with that, it will also be very dry, which is leading to increasing chances of elevated Fire Danger Risk.

Red Flag Warning in effect Noon to 9pm Tuesday, April 11th

Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with sustained winds expected of 20 to 30 mph and gusting to as high as 35 to 40 mph at times. Dew points will also be very low in the 20s and 30s, making humidity levels as low as 15% or lower at times, leading to the chance of grassfires.

Red Flag Warning Safety Tips

Anything that is flammable, including something as small as cigarettes, could see fire spread very quickly with the combination of warm temperatures, low humilities, and strong winds with plenty of sunshine. Red Flag Warnings are issued across the area for Tuesday, lasting from Noon to 9pm, and will likely be reissued for Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Drought Monitor Updated Thursday, April 6, 2023

Precipitation Percent of Normal over last 30 days

Until we get some significant rain across the area, this will likely be a problem most of the summer as we see much of the area, particularly near Sioux City and our coverage area in northeast Nebraska, are under exceptional drought. If we don’t see some precipitation soon, this area of drought conditions will likely continue to expand, and the risk of fire danger will likely continue or even get worse. Precipitation is only around half of what we should see over the last 30 days or even less in some areas, so some rain would be nice despite the really pleasant conditions.