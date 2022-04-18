SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland area is once again a severe fire danger threat.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page that a red flag warning has been issued in Woodbury County starting Monday at 1 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

SCFR stated that winds will be blowing from the northwest at up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and relative humidity will be as low as 20%.

Authorities are advising people to refrain from any sort of burning as fires that develop will grow and spread quickly.