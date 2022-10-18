SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We really put the “brr” in “October” this Tuesday morning as we got really cold breaking lots of records.

Seeing temperatures drop well into the teens and even some single digits is rare this early in the season. Most areas that broke records, broke the records by 3-7°. Sioux City dropped to 15° Tuesday morning shattering the record of 20° set back exactly 50 years ago on this day in 1972.

Record lows across Siouxland set on Tuesday morning.

Many other locations saw record-breaking temperatures as well, including two others that broke records from exactly 50 years ago. This includes Norfolk, NE, seeing a record low of 15°, breaking the old record of 18°, and Omaha, NE, with a low of 16°, which broke the old record of 20°. Sioux Falls who set a record of 15° in the same year, did not break a record getting down to 17°.

Yankton, S.D., as well as Storm Lake, Le Mars, and Sheldon in Iowa, broke records all set in 1992. Yankton got down to 19°, which broke the record of 22°. Le Mars and Storm Lake both got down to 14°, breaking the 30-year old record of 20° in Le Mars and 21° in Storm Lake. Sheldon, however broke the record by the most and got the coldest in our viewing area seeing a new record low of 7° with wind chills below 0°, breaking the record of 18°.

Cherokee and Spencer, IA, also saw some of the coldest temperatures in our viewing area with Cherokee seeing a low of 10°, smashing the record low of 13° set in 1976, and Spencer seeing a low of 9°, shattering the old record of 20° set exactly 100 years ago.

Spencer saw the first single digit temp of the year with 1925 and 2020 being the last two times we saw temperatures that cold this early in the season. Sheldon saw the earliest first single digit temperature this early of the year since 1930.

It is not impossible we could see some record lows tonight with temperatures forecasted to get around the same as Tuesday morning. However, the records for October 19th are a bit colder than for the 18th, so we may not see quite as many records set. Sioux City is included where we will get close but may not break the record of 13° set in 1972, as we are forecasted to get down to 14°.