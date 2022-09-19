SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Monday was a hot one for Siouxland with most areas in the mid-to-upper-80s, and low-90s. The calendar said that Tuesday is the second to last full day of summer, but it will certainly feel more like mid-summer. Highs are projected to be in the 90s for nearly everyone in Siouxland on Tuesday.

To the northwest, they could see highs closer to the lower-90s where clouds could come in slightly earlier than the rest of Siouxland.

Areas to the southeast of Sioux City could also be closer to the low-90s as they hang on to higher dewpoint values, closer to the upper-60s and even some 70s.

Forecast Highs for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 with sunny and hot September Weather. Forecast highs in the 90s for many.

Locations closer to I-29, including Sioux City, will likely have slightly lower dewpoints, but still on the muggy side with dewpoints in the low and mid-60s, where temperatures will be slightly higher in the mid and even upper-90s. Heat index values across Siouxland will be closer to 100°.

Since we are getting closer to the start of Fall, which officially occurs on Thursday at 8:03 p.m., this likely also means the chance for some record high temperatures.

Sioux City’s record for September 20 is 94°, set back in 2005, with a forecasted high of 95°, so we’ll likely at least tie, if not break the old record.

Omaha, Neb. will also likely break the record of 95° set just recently in 2018, with a forecasted high of 97°.

Sioux Falls, SD will likely either tie or be just short of the record. They are forecasted to get to a high of 92°, and the record high is 93°, set all the way back in 1910.

Norfolk, Neb. will also likely be just shy of the record, even though they have one of the highest forecasted temperatures in our viewing area on Tuesday. The forecasted high is 98°, where they had a record of 100°, set all the way back in 1895. In 1895, Norfolk had a stretch of record highs for four days straight over 100° from September 17 through September 20.

After we get through Tuesday, we do see some much needed relief with more early Fall-like conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days with even some much needed rain chances toward the end of the week.