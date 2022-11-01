SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We start the month of November on a warm note with mild temperatures.

Lots of sunshine around the region today and high pressure bringing temperatures soaring into the 70s for Siouxland. So warm, that we even broke a record today bringing highs into record territory.

Record high temperature set on November 1st, 2022

The old record was 74° set back 84 years ago on Nov. 1, with a new record of 75° reported Tuesday afternoon.

We will get warm once again Wednesday and Thursday but likely not into record territory as we are likely going to remain in the mid-70s on Wednesday and low-70s on Thursday.

The record for Nov. 2 is 80° set in 2005, and the record for Nov. 3 is 81° set in 1978.