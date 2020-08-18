Record-breaking heat fueling nearly 30 wildfires burning across California

A record-breaking heat wave coupled with rare summer thunderstorms are fueling wildfires across California, with nearly 30 burning more than 120,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Nearly 42 million people will be under some type of heat warning in California this week, with some warnings lasting through Thursday and Friday, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Temperatures have surpassed 100 degrees in parts of the state, with Death Valley reaching a record breaking 130 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.

More Daily Heat Records from Monday Aug. 17th. 2020. This prolonged heat wave is expected to continue through at least the end of this week. More daily heat records are expected to be broken today as well. #cawx #LAheat #SoCal #LAweather #heatwave pic.twitter.com/lvN05NeJ3O — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 18, 2020

‘Extraordinary unprecedented historic event’

The current combination of extreme heat, thunderstorms and wildfires across parts of California is an “extraordinary unprecedented historic event,” Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the San Francisco Bay Area told CNN.

Heatwaves of this magnitude don’t typically last a full week in California, Garcia said, and with thunderstorms that are producing lightning also forecast in the Bay Area, the likelihood of a wildfire being ignited and spread is much higher than usual.

“I’ve been following California’s weather for 15 years and I haven’t seen it in my career,” Garcia said. “There are others in this office who have been here for 20 to 30 years who haven’t seen it in their careers either.”

Garcia said that the record breaking temperatures in California are also intense because the state is in a pressure cooker-like situation where an area of high pressure situated over the southwestern portion of Utah is pushing down on most of the state of California. In other words, the air is pushing down, heating up, and remaining very stationary over the state.

Garcia said August will probably be one of the warmest months on record for California if the current hot temperatures end up outweighing the temperatures from the first half of the month that were fairly pleasant and cool. He added that 2020 may also be one of the hottest years California has seen to date.

“I think when we take a look back at this this year as a whole — in line with everything else that has been going on in the world to make 2020 as crazy as it is — it will probably be one of the warmest years on record for California,” Garcia said. “Although we don’t know those numbers yet… if it continues on that route then yes, we will be able to start to attribute to some degree the stretches that we’ve seen in this year to global climate change.”

At least three cities in the state reported a new record temperature on Monday, a tweet from NWS San Diego said.

Fires still blazing

A total of 27 wildfires are still burning, many of them in Northern California, according to Cal Fire.

The largest fire is the Loyalton Fire in Tahoe National Forest in the northern part of the state, which has burned 39,723 acres and is 10% contained, according to the Inciweb incident website. Eleven structures, including five homes, have already been destroyed in the blaze, the website said.

The Apple Fire is the second largest in the state, burning 33,424 acres since it started on July 31. Fire crews have been battling the blaze for weeks, and it is 95% contained, according to InciWeb.

In Monterey County, the River Fire has threatened at least 1,500 structures, according to Cal Fire. Six have already been destroyed and two have suffered damage in the 3,800 acre blaze that left four firefighters with minor injuries, Cal Fire said.

Smoke from these fires is also a concern for residents as air quality warnings continue in the Southern Joaquin Valley, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy. These will not expire until the fires are extinguished.