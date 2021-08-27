Recent rain bring nearly 3 inches to some Siouxland communities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland has seen a very dry start to August, but in the last few days several rounds of showers and thunderstorms have brought some much-needed rain to the area.

From Wednesday, August 25 to this morning, Siouxland has seen up to 3.00 inches of rain in some areas.

In Iowa, totals are ranging from just under an inch up to 1.60 inches.

In Nebraska, totals are ranging from 1.30 inches up to 3.00 inches.

In South Dakota, rain totals are ranging from 1.30 inches of rain up to just over 2.00 inches.

With all this rain, the month-to-date (which covers August 1 to August 26) and year-to-date (which covers January 1 to August 26) shows that we are still falling behind in totals.

For August, we should be just shy of 1.30 inches of rain when we are only just over 1.50 inches.

The month-to-date current total will update tomorrow with another roughly .75 inches of rain. The year-to-date total will also increase by roughly .75 inches due to that amount of rain falling from 12 a.m. Friday morning to roughly 9 a.m. at Sioux Gateway Airport.

The gap between “normal” and “current” for Siouxland rain totals may close even more with showers and thunderstorms projected to return with a cold front on Saturday afternoon and evening. There are a few more rain chances in the extended forecast for next week as we make our way into the start of September.

