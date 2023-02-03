SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on February 2 for Groundhog Day and predicted that we will see six more weeks of winter, meaning that we would see below average temperatures. Will Siouxland likely see below average temperatures over the next six weeks?

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released the temperature and precipitation outlook, as they are done once per day for both 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks. Looking through the middle part of February, the CPC predicts that much of the country, including Siouxland is expecting above average temperatures from February 9 through February 13, leading up to Valentine’s Day. There is a 40-50% chance of above average temperatures throughout most of eastern Nebraska and eastern South Dakota. In most of Iowa, there is an even higher chance with 50-60% chance of above average temperatures throughout the same time frame.

Temperature Outlook for the Midwest from February 9th through 13th, 2023

For the same time period, from February 9 through the 13, the CPC is leaning toward 33-40% chance of above average precipitation. Since highs are usually in the mid-30s for the middle of February, that would likely mean at least some of this precipitation, will likely fall in the form of rain, instead of snow.

Precipitation Outlook for the Midwest from February 9th through 13th, 2023

Looking at the longer range outlook, from February 11 through 17, there is still above average temperatures more likely. There is a 33-40% chance of above average temperatures for that time frame for nearly all of Siouxland. This covers almost half of the forecast from the groundhog, leading his prediction for much of the United States, especially the Midwest, looking incorrect.

Temperature Outlook from February 11th through 17th, 2023

Though the temperature outlook looks less likely, but still a higher chance of above average temperatures, the precipitation is even more certain that we will see above average precipitation during this same timeframe. It’s looking like we would like see a wet week around Valentine’s Day. This could be in the form of rain or snow depending on what the temperature decides to do, but rain is certainly a possibility during this timeframe as well.