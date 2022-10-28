SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It has been a comfortable, and somewhat mild Friday across Siouxland and are likely going to continue for the high school football playoff games tonight.

Friday night football forecast for Game of the week Woodbury Central vs. Gehlen Catholic

We had some clouds for Friday afternoon but should be nearly cloud free by game time.

This week’s SportsZone Game of the Week is the Gehlen Catholic Jays at the Woodbury Central Wildcats in Moville, IA.

For the Game of the Week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures at the start of the game around 54°, dropping to about 47° by halftime.

You might want to bring a sweatshirt or very light jacket, but otherwise, it will be a very nice night for some Friday night lights.