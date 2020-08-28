Pine Gulch Fire now largest fire in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – Fire officials say the Pine Gulch Fire just passed the 139,000-acre mark, which has surpassed the total burned acreage of the Hayman Fire of 2002.

The Hayman burned 137,760 acres and was the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history. That title now appears to have been passed on to The Pine Gulch Fire.

Firefighters have worked day and night fighting the flames over the past month, and they have successfully built control which have slowed the growth of the blaze.

The fire team still has resources on the north perimeter of the fire. According to Tim Daly, a fire operations member, the north remains a high priority for the fire team in order to make sure that the control lines are secure.

In addition, the weather continues to work in the firefighters’ favor. The humidity is higher and the temperature is cooler at night. Therefore, according to Jacob Welsh, from the Pine Gulch Fire team, there is less activity in the mountains.

“We are not seeing those big plumes of smoke that we have seen in previous days. Our smoke output has decreased, which means smoke in the area has decreased as well,” Welsh said.

Chris Knoll, the noon meteorologist at KREX in Grand Junction, Colorado, agreed in his forecast Friday that the air quality in the Grand Valley has improved.

“We are in the green, but there is still some smoke in close proximity to these fires,” Knoll added.

The fire team says there has been minimal fire activity near Highway 139, but the winds Thursday night caused some more burning, which in turn caused some more smoke.

Health officials say the overall air quality has improved.

“That means you can get back outside and do that exercise that we were advising people not to do when the particulars in the air were so high.,” Thomas Orr, an epidemiologist said.

Fire officials also say the team is less focused on fighting the Pine Gulch Fire since they have secured most of the perimeter.

Now, the team is focused more on moving the equipment from the secure areas to other areas or getting the equipment ready for a future fire.