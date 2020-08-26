Pine Gulch Fire Aug. 25: 134,999 acres, 47% contained

Photo: Pine Gulch Fire Facebook

August 25, 2020 Pine Gulch Fire update from the Pine Gulch information team:

The Pine Gulch Fire, burning less than 20 miles north of Grand Junction, Colorado, is 134,999 acres and 47% contained as of Tuesday. The fire has been burning since the evening of July 31, 2020.

As wind increased Monday afternoon, fire activity intensified in Division F in the uncontained

horseshoe-shaped area just east of the 267 Road. As the inversion lifted, the fire became plume-dominated; these plumes were very visible from surrounding areas. The fire has established itself in this bowl, moving up Corral Canyon and onto the ridge near Long Point. The fire has not moved into the upper Roan Creek drainage.

Pine Gulch Fire reference map

There will be heavy aircraft presence in this area Tuesday, helping to slow fire progression as crews and dozer operators work to reinforce, connect, and construct the pre-identified control lines north of the fire front. Firefighters will utilize logging equipment to remove heavy fuels in this area, and four more hand crews will arrive today to assist with hand line construction in Division F. Fire managers are constantly evaluating this area for options to engage the fire more aggressively; however, firefighter safety will always remain the number one priority. Indirect tactics are still most appropriate until the fire moves into terrain that poses less risk to firefighters.

Firefighters north of the 256 Road in Divisions G, F, and L are continuing to assess structures and implement protection measures.

On Monday night in Division E, crews conducted more successful burning operations near Hwy 139. They worked from just north of the coal mine area (between mile markers 19 and 20) up for two and a half miles where they tied into previous burning operations. The entire area along Hwy 139 is holding well, and firefighters will secure and mop-up this edge today.

Fire activity has been minimal along the west edge in Division B, and crews will monitor for any changes. At the Division B/A break near the Hunter Burn scar, fire activity was minimal yesterday. Firefighters will closely monitor this area again today, as outflow winds could contribute to an increase in fire behavior. Division K on the north is still holding well, and a small amount of containment or “black line” was added to the map heading west along the 204.

On Tuesday, crews will secure and mop up along the 204 as it moves west toward the Division K/E break.