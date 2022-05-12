SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The storms that rolled through Siouxland recently caused damage to many properties.

Many viewers shared the storm approaching and carrying dust. One viewer shared two panoramic photos from Le Mars, Iowa.





Joe Reklaitis shared a video of dust rolling in before the Thursday night storms as well.

1 mile west of Wayne, Nebraska northeast Nebraska as Severe storms approach. Dust getting kicked up from strong winds. 4:11pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 #newx @Mark_Baden @LukeSampe @Tom_Wachs pic.twitter.com/vmc4QtczmM — Joe Reklaitis (@RekJoeWx) May 12, 2022

Another viewer sent a video of dust getting kicked up as it rolls through the Hartington, Neb., area.

One viewer sent photos of the Thursday storm leaving the area. Included is damage to a barn and a pivot that was knocked over. Wednesday’s wind also damaged a door on a machine shed.















Machine shed door damaged by winds on May 11, 2022.

Dawson Gould also shared photos of damage from Wednesday on their farm near Laurel, Neb. Photos show a damaged bin and damaged hog confinement building.







If you have any photos of damage or the weather, send them by email to weather@kcautv.com.