Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible Over Siouxland Tonight

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A rare celestial event is set to take place leading into Friday morning.

The Earth’s shadow – also known as an umbra – will be covering up the moon which may take on a reddish appearance. The moon may look as if it’s partially darkened up in the sky!

The partial eclipse will start shortly after midnight at 12:02 AM, reach maximum eclipse early Friday morning at 3:02 AM, and fully come to an end at 6:37 AM.

You’ll have the best opportunity to see this happening as the eclipse is starting, because increasing cloud cover is favored to occur moving through early Friday morning.

If you get a cool picture of the eclipse, make sure to send it to us at weather@kcautv.com and we’ll show your photos on TV. Stay up-to-date on the latest weather developments from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories