Partial Lunar Eclipse Visible Over Siouxland Tonight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A rare celestial event is set to take place leading into Friday morning.

The Earth’s shadow – also known as an umbra – will be covering up the moon which may take on a reddish appearance. The moon may look as if it’s partially darkened up in the sky!

The partial eclipse will start shortly after midnight at 12:02 AM, reach maximum eclipse early Friday morning at 3:02 AM, and fully come to an end at 6:37 AM.

You’ll have the best opportunity to see this happening as the eclipse is starting, because increasing cloud cover is favored to occur moving through early Friday morning.

If you get a cool picture of the eclipse, make sure to send it to us at weather@kcautv.com and we'll show your photos on TV.