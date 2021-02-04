Old Man Winter returns to Siouxland with arctic air moving in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another winter storm system has moved into Siouxland as a cold front moves through the area, leading to blowing snow, reduced visibility, drifting snow, and arctic air moving in.

With the passage of this cold front, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a majority of the area and a blizzard warning for portions of eastern Siouxland.

The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m. today, while the blizzard warning will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The Siouxland area is looking at a range of 1 to 3 inches of snow possible, with areas closer and in the blizzard warning looking at closer to 2 to 4 inches of snow possible.

Wintery weather started moving into the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday with a light wintery mix to snow as winds increased and shifted to come from the northwest. Winds have increased overnight, ranging between 10 and 30 mph.

Current winds as of 3 a.m.

With strong winds and temperatures ranging in the 20s and 30s, we are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures as of 3 a.m.

Wind Chill as of 3 a.m.

Not only is Siouxland sitting under cold air now that the cold front has passed through the area, Siouxland is experiencing snow, blowing snow, drifting, and reduced visibility due to the blowing snow.

Snow moved into the area between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday. With the falling snow and strong winds, visibility around the area is drastically reduced.

Visibility as of 3 a.m.

Visibility is ranging from under a mile up to 10 miles. All of Siouxland is likely to see reduced visibility as the snow continues to push eastward into eastern Siouxland.

As snow continues to fall and get blown around, road conditions are slowly getting worse across the area.

Road conditions as of 3 a.m.

Snow is looking to clear out of the metro area between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. with snow lingering in eastern Siouxland until between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. this afternoon.

Once the snow clears out of the Siouxland area, Siouxland should be left with gradual clearing with a chance for some afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures are also going to drop as arctic air moves in, with highs ranging between 5 degrees and 15 degrees and lows ranging between 0 degrees and -10 degrees. As winds continue to stay breezy going into the weekend we could see wind chills between between 0 degrees and -20 degrees.