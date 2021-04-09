Officials verify that weak tornado caused Iowa damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms that a weak tornado damaged homes at a Cedar Rapids mobile home park.

Television station KCRG reports the tornado was rated an EF-0 and reached winds up to 85 mph. It hit about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Summit View Mobile Home Park.

The tornado traveled for more than a half-mile before lifting back into the air over a field.

The weather service says several mobile homes were damaged, including one that had a roof partially torn off, and windows in another home were blown out.

One girl suffered minor injuries from flying glass.

